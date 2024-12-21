– Fightful recently interviewed ROH wrestler Billie Starkz ahead of her title challenge at ROH Final Battle 2024. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Billie Starkz on never believing she’d actually get signed: “Everybody told me since I was 16, ‘You’re going to get signed. You’re going to get picked up. You’re going to disappear.’ I never believed it until I was putting pen to paper and I was like, ‘There is a contract in front of me. I have to make a decision.’ I am beyond blessed with what wrestling has brought me. If you told 13-year-old Billie Starkz that this would be my life right now, she would laugh in your face and be like, ‘You’re lying.’”

On other stars she relates to: “Jordynne Grace is a great example. Sammy Guevara has been really great, especially at AEW, talking about starting young and evolving in the business slowly but surely.”

On possibly reaching out to Izzy, not thinking she should be giving advice yet: “It’s one of those things where I truly don’t think I should be one of the people giving out advice. I’m just living and learning. If people reach out to me, I’m always happy to help, but I’m never one of those people who have been like, ‘I’m going to put my foot and down and say you’re doing this wrong.”

Athena beat Billie Starkz in the main event of last night’s ROH Final Battle.