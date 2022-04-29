wrestling / News

Billy Corgan On Possibility Of NWA Adding More Titles

April 29, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In an interview with 105.9 The Rock (via Fightful), Billy Corgan spoke about possibly adding more titles to the NWA, after re-introducing the World Junior Heavyweight Championship.

He said: “We brought back this historic belt with a 225 (pound) weight limit, which is interesting because it’s a tougher cruiserweight style than what is currently out there. We’re talking about bringing back the USA Tag belts and maybe, for the first time, a Women’s Television Title.

