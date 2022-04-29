Billy Corgan On Possibility Of NWA Adding More Titles

In an interview with 105.9 The Rock (via Fightful), Billy Corgan spoke about possibly adding more titles to the NWA, after re-introducing the World Junior Heavyweight Championship.

He said: “We brought back this historic belt with a 225 (pound) weight limit, which is interesting because it’s a tougher cruiserweight style than what is currently out there. We’re talking about bringing back the USA Tag belts and maybe, for the first time, a Women’s Television Title.“