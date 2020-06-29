Billy Gunn Files For Trademarks For ‘Sons of a Gunn’ and ‘Colten Gunn’

Heel by Nature reports that Billy Gunn has filed for new trademarks for ‘Sons of a Gunn’, which will could be a tag team featuring his sons Austin and Colten. He also filed for a trademark for ‘Colten Gunn’.

SONS OF A GUNN

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Pants; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

First Use: 6/17/2020

COLTEN GUNN

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Pants; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

First Use: 6/17/2020