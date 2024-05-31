Biography: WWE Legends Rating, Audience Slip For Eddie Guerrero Episode

The latest Biography: WWE Legends special saw its rating and audience slip from last week. Sunday’s episode on Eddie Guerrero drew a 0.05 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 218,000 viewers, per PWInsider. Those numbers are down 28.6% and 3.5% respectively from the previous week’s 0.07 demo rating and 226,000 for the special on Steve Austin’s last match.

The numbers rep the lowest for the series to date, beating last week’s show in that respect. The episode was up against AEW Double Or Nothing as well as the NBA playoffs game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks, which drew a 2.32 demo rating and 7.13 million viewers on TNT.