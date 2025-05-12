Bishop Dyer Loved Will Ospreay’s Comments About WWE: ‘He’s Not Burying Anyone’

Bishop Dyer enjoyed seeing how Will Ospreay went about his comments about not being a fan of WWE’s product. Ospreay said in an interview last week where he said that he respects WWE but doesn’t enjoy watching the company’s product. The comments quickly went viral and Dyer, the former Baron Corbin, spoke on Busted Open Radio about Ospreay’s interview.

“I love the comments,” Dyer said (per Wrestling Inc). “He backs up his comments. He’s not burying anyone. He’s not burying a company. He even talks about Triple H. He doesn’t know him, he’s not taking shots at him, even though I think Triple H has taken a shot at him before. I think Hunter said one time ‘I don’t want guys who don’t want to work all the time.’ AEW’s pumping out more shows than WWE might at this time, with how many shows a week they’re doing, because WWE’s not doing live events anymore.”

Dyer continued, “So I’m behind what he said. It offends me zero. It shouldn’t offend anyone. He’s taken pride in his place. He said it in his promo last night. Like, you know, ‘This is where it’s at.’ And I think it’s a great guy to have the flag and plant that flag in the center of the ring and say ‘Come get it you sons of bitches.'”