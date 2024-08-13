Bishop Kaun Wants To Wrestle More Often, Test Himself Against AEW & ROH’s Best

Bishop Kaun says that he wants to wrestle more frequently, and hopes to test himself against the best names that ROH and AEW have to offer. Kaun recently spoke with WrestleMobs for a new interview and you can see highlights below (per Bodyslam.net):

On wanting to wrestle more frequently: “Last year, I wrestled around 85 matches, but this year, I’m only at about 30. I had a goal to reach 100 matches, and while it hasn’t happened yet, I’m hungrier than ever. I’m ready to be a workhorse, wrestling every week and showing the world what I’m truly capable of.”

On making a statement with each of his matches: “Every time I step into the ring, I see it as an opportunity to make a statement. I know that when I get the chance, I can knock it out of the park. It’s about staying ready and making the most of every moment when the spotlight is on me. This year, I want to make sure that the world sees Bishop Kaun as a name to be reckoned with.”

On wanting to face top names in AEW and ROH: “There are so many incredible talents in AEW and ROH, and I want to test myself against the best. Facing top guys like FTR, the Young Bucks, or even veterans like Chris Jericho would be incredible. These are the kinds of matches that can define a career, and I’m ready for those challenges.”