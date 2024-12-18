Black Bart Has Decided To Stop Chemotherapy In Ongoing Cancer Battle

In a post on Facebook, it was announced that former WWE and WCCW wrester Black Bart has decided to stop his chemotherapy in his ongoing battle with cancer. Bart was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer last year, which spread to his liver.

The post reads: “Bart was brought home today, he still isn’t able to walk but he isn’t making progress in the rehab so the insurance will not continue to pay for him. He has told me that he doesn’t want any more chemo, he feels that it’s doing more damage than good and I have to back him up on that. He doesn’t feel that he has given up he’s just not putting any more poison in his body. He is completely in Gods hands now. God’s will be done.”

While there are rumors that he has passed away, this is not the case.

On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Black Bart and his family.