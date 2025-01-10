wrestling / News

Black Bart Passes Away At the Age of 76

January 10, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Black Bart WWE Image Credit: WWE

Black Bart, real name Richard Harris, has passed away at the age of 76 following a battle with cancer. His wife Linda made the announcement on Facebook.

She wrote: “You might know him as Black Bart but to me he was my husband Ricky. He left us this morning. He was pronounced at 5:26 this morning. He is Resting In Peace.

Bart was a mentor to JBL, who paid tribute to him on Twitter. He wrote: “Black Bart took me under his wing and taught me how to be a professional wrestler. We were tag champs in Texas-but we were also just buddies. We sat together in the dressing room while Bart spit in his trashcan and constantly joked about everything. Bart meant the world to me. I love you big brother. RIP

Bart worked in both WWE and WCW as enhancement talent, but also worked in the territories, particularly Mid-South and Florida. He also worked Mid-Atlantic, Georgia, WCCW, UWF and more.

411 would like to give our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Harris.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Black Bart, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading