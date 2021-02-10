wrestling / News
Black Taurus Appears on Impact Wrestling as Member of Decay (Clips)
February 9, 2021 | Posted by
Black Taurus is back in Impact Wrestling, re-debuting on tonight’s show as a member of Decay. Tuesday’s episode saw the AAA star appear and face Kaleb with a K, beating him in a squash match. You can see clips from the match below.
Taurus previously appeared on episodes of Impact back in November of 2019 and January of 2020 in a handful of matches as Taurus. He worked a match for MLW in November.
BLACK TAURUS has joined Decay! #IMPACTonAXSTV @Taurusoriginal @WeAreRosemary @steveofcrazzy pic.twitter.com/bY0DNH9Sv4
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 10, 2021
.@Taurusoriginal is a force of total destruction. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/bhVhZlYoHx
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 10, 2021
