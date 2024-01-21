wrestling / News
Blair Davenport vs. Karmen Petrovic Added to This Week’s WWE NXT TV
– WWE has confirmed a new matchup for this Tuesday’s edition of NXT TV. Blair Davenport will face Karmen Petrovic in a singles matchup.
NXT will air live on Tuesday, January 23 on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-Final: Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer
* Lexis King vs. Trey Bearhill
* Dijak vs. Joe Gacy
* Blair Davenport vs. Karmen Petrovic
* NXT Vengeance Day contract signing featuring Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez
* Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions ft. Lola Vice
