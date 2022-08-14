wrestling / Live Coverage

Blake Christian Comments On His GCW Presence Going Forward

August 13, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Blake Christian ROH Supercard of Honor Image Credit: ROH

Blake Christian has spoken regarding his possible continuation with the GCW promotion despite a negative crowd reception at the Showboat (per Fightful). After beating Tony Deppen, Christian attempted to speak publicly regarding his status but was largely shut down by the crowd. He has been working for a myriad of promotions since leaving WWE in 2021 and is reported to have an agreement with AEW and Ring of Honor. You can see recent highlights about the situation from the event below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Blake Christian, GCW, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading