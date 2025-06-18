wrestling / News
Blake Monroe Signs Contract, Laid Out By Fatal Influence On WWE NXT
Blake Monroe signed her NXT contract on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, but was bet after by a none-too-pleased Fatal Influence. Tuesday’s episode saw Monroe come out to her new entrance theme and cut a promo before signing her contract. Monroe talked about how she’s been dreaming of facing the talent in the locker room and that WWE has always been her dream, claiming that the locker room is all hers.
Fatal Influence came out after the contract was signed and Jacy Jayne berated Ava for kissing up to the “newbie.” The trio said Monroe was the flavor of the month and that she’s delusional if she thinks she’s come here to take the division.
Monroe countered that the rumors were true and Fatal Influence are as insecure as they are “bitches.” She ended up quoting Sabrina Carpenter’s “Juno” by asking Jacy, “Have you ever tried this one?” before slapping her. The numbers game got the advantage though and Jayne and Fallon Henley put Blake through the table in tbe ring, posing to end the show.
✨ GLAMOROUS ✨@BlakeMonroeWWE has arrived! 🤩#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/lC4244MUpW
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2025
"Now that I'm here, this women's division is all mine."@BlakeMonroeWWE is ready to take over! 🙌#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/qoOO2BMdeb
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2025
Where's Fatal Influence's celebration? 😅#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/2eM7VnJ0PU
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2025
MESSAGE. SENT.
This division runs through @jacyjaynewwe and Fatal Influence, and @BlakeMonroeWWE just learned the hard way! 😱#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Y341PZawrf
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Carlito Discusses How Things Changed in His Latest WWE Run With Vince McMahon No Longer in Charge
- Dustin Rhodes Responds to Fan Who Wants To See Him Team With Stardust & Mr. Iguana as Goldust
- JBL Thinks WWE Should Change Blake Monroe’s New Ring Name
- Kevin Nash Shares What Triple H Told Him About R-Truth Situation