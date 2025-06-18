Blake Monroe Signs Contract, Laid Out By Fatal Influence On WWE NXT

Blake Monroe signed her NXT contract on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, but was bet after by a none-too-pleased Fatal Influence. Tuesday’s episode saw Monroe come out to her new entrance theme and cut a promo before signing her contract. Monroe talked about how she’s been dreaming of facing the talent in the locker room and that WWE has always been her dream, claiming that the locker room is all hers.

Fatal Influence came out after the contract was signed and Jacy Jayne berated Ava for kissing up to the “newbie.” The trio said Monroe was the flavor of the month and that she’s delusional if she thinks she’s come here to take the division.

Monroe countered that the rumors were true and Fatal Influence are as insecure as they are “bitches.” She ended up quoting Sabrina Carpenter’s “Juno” by asking Jacy, “Have you ever tried this one?” before slapping her. The numbers game got the advantage though and Jayne and Fallon Henley put Blake through the table in tbe ring, posing to end the show.