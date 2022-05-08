Blitzkrieg! Pro Look My Way Results 5.7.22: Ethan Page In Main Event, More

Blitzkrieg! Pro held their Look My Way show on Saturday night, with Ethan Page in the main event and more. You can see the results below from the Springfield, Massachusetts show, per Fightful:

* Andy Brown def. Brad Hollister

* The CDC def. Kennedi Copeland, Logan Black & Terra Calaway

* Manders def. 50 Cal

The fact that @1called_manders is at @Blitzkrieg_Pro makes it the place to look…#LOOKMYWAY.. I am.

and so is my always boy no matter what happens @RealSamFines grabbing whatever he can. pic.twitter.com/ETaqr1FauS — Reid Harris Cooper (@reidhcooper) May 7, 2022

* Dan Barry & Swoggle def. Dr. Redacted & Jeff Cannonball

* Leary def. Angelo Carter and King Crab and Ryan Mooney

* Samuray del Sol def. VSK

* The Shook Crew def. The Miracle Generation

* Ethan Page def. Alec Price