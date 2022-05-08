wrestling / News

Blitzkrieg! Pro Look My Way Results 5.7.22: Ethan Page In Main Event, More

May 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Blitzkrieg! Pro Look My Way Image Credit: Blitzkrieg! Pro

Blitzkrieg! Pro held their Look My Way show on Saturday night, with Ethan Page in the main event and more. You can see the results below from the Springfield, Massachusetts show, per Fightful:

* Andy Brown def. Brad Hollister

* The CDC def. Kennedi Copeland, Logan Black & Terra Calaway

* Manders def. 50 Cal

* Dan Barry & Swoggle def. Dr. Redacted & Jeff Cannonball

* Leary def. Angelo Carter and King Crab and Ryan Mooney

* Samuray del Sol def. VSK

* The Shook Crew def. The Miracle Generation

* Ethan Page def. Alec Price

