Blue Meanie Played Key Role In Damian Priest’s Slayer WrestleMania Entrance
April 21, 2025 | Posted by
Damian Priest’s WrestleMania 41 entrance, featuring a live guitar performance by Kerry King of Slayer, was a memorable highlight of Night Two. Speaking to Denise Salcedo (per Fightful) after the event, Priest revealed the unlikely figure who helped orchestrate the metal spectacle: The Blue Meanie.
“Funny enough, it was Blue Meanie that had hit me up. This is like probably over a month ago. He saw him (Kerry King) at a concert and he said, ‘yeah, I talked to King and he said he’d love to play you to the ring.’ I took that as an opportunity to go to Hunter and be like, ‘hey, man. So I was talking to Blue Meanie and he said King would love to play. I just wanted to put that on the table. Just sayin’. But then just left it at that…”
