Blue Meanie Thinks Danhausen Would’ve Worked in the bWo

– During a recent interview with Cultaholic Wrestling’s Hold My Calls!, former WWE and ECW star Blue Meanie shared his thoughts on some wrestlers in AEW he think would’ve worked in the Blue World Order (bWo), such as Danhausen. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Blue Meanie on how Danhausen would work in the BWO: “Definitely, got to have a guy like Danhausen in there. The BWO, we were the comic relief. You just saw someone go through 20 tables, where do you go from there? You’ve got to bring them back down, let’s have a little bit of a dog and pony show come in here and some comedy, and so let’s have a Danhausen.”

His thoughts on Grado: “I love Grado, man. I would have loved to have worked with Grado. I love him to death, just the entrance … I’m glad they acknowledged him at the Wembley show.”