Blue Meanie Hopes WWE Acknowledges ECW Before WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia

WrestleMania 40 is headed to Philadelphia in 2024, and Blue Meanie hopes WWE acknowledges ECW at the PPV. Meanie spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and discussed how WWE has always acknowledged the history of promotions in the regions they visit for WrestleMania. He said he hopes they do the same for ECW, which was of course a mainstay of the Philly area.

“‘Mania is here in two years and last time WrestleMania was in Philly, it was WrestleMania XV,” Meanie told the site. “ECW wasn’t officially under WWE’s umbrella, and every year WrestleMania, when they go to a town, they have some sort of acknowledgment to the territory of the time, whether it’s World Class in Dallas, the Freebirds in Georgia, or whatever… Now that ECW’s been officially under the umbrella for WWE, it’d be nice if they did a little nod to ECW WrestleMania weekend, whether it’s at Access or a little cameo — maybe a gimmick battle royal.”

WrestleMania 40 takes place at Lincoln Financial Field on April 6th and 7th, 2024.