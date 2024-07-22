Blunt Force Trauma, Knox & Murdoch Set For NWA 76

Blunt Force Trauma and the team of Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch are both set to compete at NWA 76. The NWA announced on Saturday that the two teams, as well as BFT’s manager Aron Stevens, are set to appear at the 76th anniversary PPV on August 31st.

No opponents have been announced for either team as of yet. They join the previously-announced EC3, Kenzie Page, Max the Impaler, Bryan Idol, and Natalia Markova as names confirmed for the show.

You can see the full announcement below: