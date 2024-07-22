wrestling / News
Blunt Force Trauma, Knox & Murdoch Set For NWA 76
Blunt Force Trauma and the team of Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch are both set to compete at NWA 76. The NWA announced on Saturday that the two teams, as well as BFT’s manager Aron Stevens, are set to appear at the 76th anniversary PPV on August 31st.
No opponents have been announced for either team as of yet. They join the previously-announced EC3, Kenzie Page, Max the Impaler, Bryan Idol, and Natalia Markova as names confirmed for the show.
Knox & Murdoch, BFT with Aron Stevens Head to ‘NWA 76’ In Philly
The stars are ready to shine at the legendary 2300 Arena on the National Wrestling Alliance’s biggest night of the year!
Several surprises have already been revealed for NWA 76. Now Knox & Murdoch join Blunt Force Trauma with manager Aron Stevens as the latest names announced, promising the 2023 Crockett Cup winners and NWA World tag team champions will be in Philadelphia on August 31.
“Everyone in the National Wrestling Alliance wants to be part of NWA 76, which — at the risk of sounding cliche — is genuinely a night where ‘legends are made and legacies are cemented,’” says Joe Galli, NWA’s Chief Operating Officer.
“There are few NWA stars bigger than Knox & Murdoch or BFT and Aron Stevens,” continues Galli. “Both teams have dominated the National Wrestling Alliance for the past year, and NWA 76 could be the start of all-new chapters in the careers of each.”
Knox & Murdoch are the 2023 NWA Crockett Cup winners.
The celebration of the NWA’s 1948 founding, always the company’s most anticipated annual Signature Live Event, has been a career-making occasion for many wrestling greats. Blunt Force Trauma and Murdoch are no exception.
Blunt Force Trauma captured their NWA World Tag Team championships at NWA 75. Two years prior, Murdoch defeated Nick Aldis at NWA 73 to begin his first of two NWA World’s title reigns to date.
Though BFT with Stevens and Knox & Murdoch are being announced for NWA 76 simultaneously, Galli notes neither team’s opposition is yet known. However, he says, the NWA World Tag Team Titles — along with all other championships — are expected to be defended.
Other huge names announced for NWA 76 are 2024 Crockett Cup winners Kerry Morton and Alex Taylor along with fellow Southern Six members Ricky Morton and “The Thrillbilly” Silas Mason. Multi-time OVW Women’s champion and star of Netflix series The Wrestlers ‘HollyHood’ Haley J returns and powerhouse Kayla Rossi makes her debut.
NWA 76 comes to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA, on August 31. Tickets are on sale now.