Bo Dallas Comments on 2K Paying Tribute To His Brother With WWE 2K24 Wyatt Edition

In an interview with Headlock (via Fightful), Bo Dallas commented on the special Wyatt edition of WWE 2K24 and using it to pay tribute to his late brother Bray.

He said: “It’s words can’t explain, really. I mean, everything involving this has all felt like it. Everything that I’ve done and that we’ve done is to pay tribute to my brother and to keep his legacy alive. The fact that they’re giving me the opportunity to keep that going and to let my brother’s vision of where he was going with his character still come to life after he’s gone, I can’t think of anything more important than that. I’m honored and happy, and I just want to keep this rolling because it’s keeping me going.“