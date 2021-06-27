wrestling / News
Bobby Eaton’s Wife Donna Passed Away This Weekend
PWInsider reports that Donna Eaton, the wife of Bobby Eaton and the daughter of Bill Dundee, passed away over the weekend. She had been married to Bobby for decades. They had three children together: Dustin, Dylan and Taryn. Dylan has been a wrestler on the Southern independent scene in the past.
