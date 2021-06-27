wrestling / News

Bobby Eaton’s Wife Donna Passed Away This Weekend

June 26, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bobby Eaton

PWInsider reports that Donna Eaton, the wife of Bobby Eaton and the daughter of Bill Dundee, passed away over the weekend. She had been married to Bobby for decades. They had three children together: Dustin, Dylan and Taryn. Dylan has been a wrestler on the Southern independent scene in the past.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bill Dundee, Bobby Eaton, Donna Eaton, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading