Bobby Fish Reportedly Suffers Knee Injury at NXT Show

– Bobby Fish reportedly injured his knee during Sunday night’s NXT house show in Indianapolis, Indiana. Fish and his fellow co-NXT Tag Team Champion, Kyle O’Reilly, were facing Heavy Machinery in the match. After the injury went down, the referee threw up the “X” signal to call medical staff down.

Fish was tended to by the medical personnel and then was helped to the back. He didn’t return to the match and O’Reilly retained the championships after Adam Cole came out to distract Otis Dozovic, which let O’Reilly get the win with a roll-up. There’s no word on the severity of the injury yet.

