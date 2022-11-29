wrestling / News

Bobby Fish Shares Instagram Post on The Bloodline Similarities to Undisputed Era

November 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Bloodline WWE Survivor Series Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on his Instagram, Bobby Fish seemed to notice some similarities between The Bloodline standing tall together after winning WarGames last Saturday at WWE Survivor Series and The Undisputed Era in NXT. Fish wrote in the caption, “Imitation.. the sincerest form of flattery!”

