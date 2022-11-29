wrestling / News
Bobby Fish Shares Instagram Post on The Bloodline Similarities to Undisputed Era
November 29, 2022 | Posted by
– In a post on his Instagram, Bobby Fish seemed to notice some similarities between The Bloodline standing tall together after winning WarGames last Saturday at WWE Survivor Series and The Undisputed Era in NXT. Fish wrote in the caption, “Imitation.. the sincerest form of flattery!”
