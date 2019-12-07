wrestling / News
Bobby Fulton Diagnosed With Throat Cancer
December 7, 2019 | Posted by
– 1980s star Bobby Fulton of The Fantastics has been diagnosed with throat cancer. Fulton, who was a multi-time champion in NWA alongside his tag partner Tommy Rogers, took to Facebook to announce the news. You can see his post below.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Fulton for a quick and full recovery.
