wrestling / News

Bobby Fulton Diagnosed With Throat Cancer

December 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bobby Fulton

– 1980s star Bobby Fulton of The Fantastics has been diagnosed with throat cancer. Fulton, who was a multi-time champion in NWA alongside his tag partner Tommy Rogers, took to Facebook to announce the news. You can see his post below.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Fulton for a quick and full recovery.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bobby Fulton, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading