wrestling / News

Bobby Heenan Told Jimmy Jacobs He Wouldn’t Make It In Wrestling Early In His Career

July 22, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
Bobby Heenan WWF Prime Time Wrestling 7-31-1989 Image Credit: WWE

Jimmy Jacobs has been involved in the pro wrestling industry for many years, both as a wrestler and now working behind-the-scenes for AEW.

Recently, he shared on RJ City’s Hey! (EW) YouTube show (per Fightful) that he was once managed by Bobby Heenan during his time on the independent circuit.

“I asked him for advice after he saw me perform. He says, ‘Yeah. Get a job, get some weed, go have some fun because you’ll never have a future in this business.’”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bobby Heenan, Andrew Ravens

More Stories

loading