Bobby Heenan Told Jimmy Jacobs He Wouldn’t Make It In Wrestling Early In His Career
Jimmy Jacobs has been involved in the pro wrestling industry for many years, both as a wrestler and now working behind-the-scenes for AEW.
Recently, he shared on RJ City’s Hey! (EW) YouTube show (per Fightful) that he was once managed by Bobby Heenan during his time on the independent circuit.
“I asked him for advice after he saw me perform. He says, ‘Yeah. Get a job, get some weed, go have some fun because you’ll never have a future in this business.’”
