Bobby Kay Passes Away At The Age of 70

PWInsider reports that Bobby Kay, real name Romeo Cormier, passed away yesterday at the age of 70. He had been in the hospital for an undisclosed medical problem. There will be a memorial service on January 21, but no funeral. He was part of the wrestling Cormier brothers that included Leo Burke (Leonce Cormier), Rudy Kay (Jean-Louis Cormier), and The Beast (Yvon Cormier). He also wrestled under the names Bobby Burke, Terry Martin and Terry Kay.

He started training as a wrestler when he was a teenager, learning from Stu Hart and wrestling for Stampede. He also had appearances in Eastern Sports Association in Nova Scotia in the late 1960s to the mid-1970s. His brother Rudy was one of the owners and booker. Bobby and Leo Burke bought the company during its lasdt year. He is a five-time ESA International Tag Team Champion with The Beast and Leo Burke and has also held the Stampede International Tag Titles twice with Burke. Kay and Burke were the last Atlantic Grand Prix Tag Team Champions when the promotion closed in the early 1990s. He is also a former NWA Central States champion, after winning it in 1974. Outside of wrestling, he performed country music.

411 would like to give our condolences to his family, friends and fans.