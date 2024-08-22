wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley Discusses What’s Next for Him After Leaving WWE
– During a recent appearance on The Bo and Them Show, former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley discussed what’s next for him since exiting WWE earlier this month. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
Bobby Lashley on what’s next for his career:On other projects he’s working on: “My non-profit, working with kids. I love doing that and working with kids. I want to give back. I do a lot of real estate. I’ve been linking with some real estate professionals (in Texas) to bring some of my properties here and doing work here. Wrestling, I still want to wrestle. I love wrestling. The fans are writing me every day, ‘When are you coming back? Where are you going? We want to be there for you.’ I love the fans.”
Bobby Lashley’s WWE contract reportedly expired earlier this month, making him a free agent.
