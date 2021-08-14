Bobby Lashley Names Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker and Others as Dream Opponents

Bobby Lashley is set to appear on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions tomorrow and WWE released a bonus clip in which he names Brock Lesnar, The Rock and others as dream opponents.

He said: “Of course you cannot take out The Undertaker. Never had an opportunity to work The Undertaker and I think he’s incredible. Everybody knows Undertaker is the icon match. The Rock. Just pure entertainment, I think that would be an awesome opportunity. Eddie Guerrero. When I first started, Eddie Guerrero was mentoring some of us coming up. Just amazing. I just loved to watch him work. Brock. Everybody, since the day that I stepped into wrestling, people have been comparing us and wanting us to wrestle. So I think that’s something for the fans. Stone Cold Steve Austin. Since he said he had one more match left in him. Let’s do it.”