Bobby Lashley Is ‘Super Excited’ For AEW All In: Texas, Wants To Main Event the Show

Bobby Lashley is feeling the excitement for next year’s AEW All In: Texas and says he wants to fill the Globe Life Field up for the show. The PPV will take place on July 12th, 2025 and Lashley was at the Countdown to On Sale event on Monday. He spoke with Stew Myrick for Sports Guys Talking Wrestling about his anticipation for the event.

“I’m super excited,” Lashley said (per Fightful). “I’m super excited because I’d never been to that stadium before. Today was the first time, and when I went inside there, I was like, wow, we have some work to do. Because that’s what I want to do. I want to be able to fill that stadium up. That’s what’ll show the progression, and that’s what’ll show how much AEW has grown. We want to go out there and sell that stadium out. So that’s what I’m most excited about.”

He continued, “I want to be able to main event at All In because now I live in Dallas, and it’s right down the street. So I want to be able to main event at home, and I want to be able to sell out that stadium. That’ll let me know that we’re doing what we need to do here in AEW as The Hurt Syndicate, as an addition to the AEW roster.”

Lashley joined AEW in September and made his debut on the October 30th Fright Night episode of AEW Dynamite.