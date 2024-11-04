wrestling / News
Bobby Steveson Wants To Keep Wrestling Post-WWE Run, A Little MMA
In an interview with Fightful, Bobby Steveson, formerly Damon Kemp, said that he isn’t very interested in MMA and wants to continue wrestling after leaving WWE. He noted that while he has a little interest, he’d rather not drop his wrestling career to start something new.
He said: “A little bit, got a little interest in there, but like I said, I was wrestling for three years. You invest so much in those three years, you just don’t wanna drop everything. So I guess where I’m at, I don’t wanna just throw away those three years and just like go try something else. So I feel like I want to just to keep wrestling. I want to get in with another big company. I want to wrestle everywhere and anywhere. I want to be able to see the world. Being with WWE and NXT, you get to meet a lot of different people, people from different cultures and stuff like that. So that was also pretty cool again to see those type of people. So now it’s like I want the opportunity to be able to travel to where those people are from like Japan, the UK, everywhere there’s a squared circle, I want to be on.“
