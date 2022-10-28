Booker T Says AEW Is ‘One Bad Accident’ Away From Opinion Changing About Them, Talks Athena’s AEW Dark Match

Booker T says that AEW talent is taking too many unnecessary risks and working too stiff, discussing the topic on his latest podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about the situation on the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, referencing Hangman Page’s injury in his match against Jon Moxley on last week’s Dynamite and Athena’s match with Jody Threat on AEW Dark: Elevation where Athena got what some felt was overly aggressive.

Booker noted that Hangman’s injury was just an accident and understandable and was more concerned about some fans not being happy that the match was stopped. He noted that he believes talent tries to play too hard to the fans who don’t care about them. You can check out some highlights below:

On some fans being upset that AEW stopped Hangman Page’s match after his injury: “You know what? Hey, bro, that’s the AEW fans, man. They don’t care about those guys in the ring. They do not care about those guys working. Those guys could — they’re nothing more than toys, video game for these guys. If they’re not out there getting a ‘This Is Awesome’ chant, they don’t give a damn about these guys going out there getting hurt. They really don’t.”

On AEW talent going too hard in their matches: “AEW, they are one bad accident away from something really, really being done about what’s going on in that company and people looking at it from a different perspective. They really are one bad accident away. I don’t know if you saw, one of my own former students Ember Moon, and she kicked this girl so hard. There’s no way you could brace yourself for you know, what I saw. Okay, is it cool? Are those guys, the fans loving it? Yeah, yeah, they are loving it. But it’s a reason why I’m still walking around today. There’s a reason why I’m still in the gym training… it’s because I knew how to go out and perform. It was a certain way on house shows, it was a certain way on overseas tours, it was a certain way on Monday night and Thursday night, it was a certain way on PPV, all right? And neither one of them was the same. When I see these guys going out and performing the way they are today, just throwing caution to the wind and not giving a damn about the person that they’re working with, it’s beyond me.”

