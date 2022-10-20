Officials Reportedly Spoke With Athena and Jody Threat After AEW Dark: Elevation Match

Athena and Jody Threat’s match on AEW Dark: Elevation this week got people talking, and a new report notes that the AEW officials spoke with both after the bout. The match took place on this week’s show and saw Threat get a big ovation for the match, which resulted in Athena working heel against Threat. There was a lot of discussion about that match, which led to Athena getting aggressive with Threat at one point, and Fightful Select has some details on what went down after the bout.

According to the site, there was a spot where Threat slipped during her comeback and Threat apparently got a bit lost and asked Athena what was next in the match. The match then got more physical, and with some noting that while Threat can handle that, it shouldn’t have happened and the communication should have been clearer. One source noted that it Athena have taken been as a chance to to lead by example as opposed to letting it devolved.

According to people close to Athena, both women were approached by management after just to make sure everything was okay. It was also noted by those close to Athena that this was the way the match was going to go because of Athena switching to the heel role due to the babyface reaction. There was no word of a confrontation of any sort backstage and Threat didn’t complain about the match. She is not said to be someone who is big on this kind of attention and tries to keep her head down in terms of political aspects of wrestling.

Reps for all sides have yet to comment on the matter/