On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Who Killed WCW? and facing the NWO back in the day. You can check out some highlights below:

Booker T on being interviewed for Who Killed WCW: “Oh, I got paid. [laughs] No man, I was approached to be a part of it. I think I was a big part of WCW, both at the beginning and the very end of it. I got a chance to see it up close and personal. I saw the cracks, you know, in the foundation. And then I started seeing the craters, and then the implosion of WCW. So I will be a big part of that thing. And to be able to talk about it from my position, as far as who I thought perhaps killed WCW or why, you know, WCW is no longer around right now. I don’t know if I’m right or not, but you know, I could be. I mean, it’s always gonna be a question.”

Booker T on popularity of the nWo and it hurting the rest of the wrestlers: “It definitely did. In certain arenas around certain parts of the country, having to wrestle against the NWO? It wasn’t fun. It wasn’t fun for the babyface. Because that’s when the name of the game started changing for me. That’s what I thought things were — you know, a lot of people looked at NWO like it was the greatest thing in the world. And I did as well in the beginning. But as we went along, I thought, ‘Man, this thing could really be the worst thing for wrestling that we’ve ever seen come along, ever.’”

