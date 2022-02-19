Booker T Clarifies Rok-C’s WWE Status, Says He Misspoke About Her Signing

Booker T has issued a correction of a statement he made regarding Rok-C and WWE, saying he misspoke about her signing with the company. It was reported last week that the former ROH Women’s Champion was backstage at that week’s episode of NXT and appeared to have signed with the company, though it was not confirmed at that time.

Booker was apparently quoted as confirming that news in some articles, as he posted to Twitter today:

“There’s an article going around saying I confirmed Rok-C signed a contract to WWE, I misspoke on that… but they better sign her dammit!”