Booker T Criticizes Tony Khan For Rant Against Eric Bischoff

Last month, Tony Khan angrily reacted to recent comments made by Eric Bischoff that CM Punk was a “financial flop” for AEW. Khan used several expletives and said that Punk has helped the company quite a bit. In the most recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T criticized Khan for the rant and said that it was ‘ridiculous’.

He said: “That’s like locker room – not even locker room, that’s like the girls in the bathroom … that is ridiculous. Then all the F-bombs and whatnot … But just to be saying stuff just to be saying it is like doing spots just to be doing spots. That’s the way I look at it.”

He said that if people are “looking for a reason to criticize”, Khan is giving them “that ammunition.” He said that Khan “needs to know how to change his levels” and that Bischoff is “really getting under his skin.” He also thinks that people should “not talk about it on social media”.

He added: “But for me, at my biggest event of the year, the last person that I am thinking about, I am not thinking about the after-party. I am thinking about getting with my guys and having a celebration with this great night that we had.“