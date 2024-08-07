Booker T Didn’t Expect Roman Reigns’ WWE Return At SummerSlam

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Roman Reigns’ return to WWE at SummerSlam to cost Solo Sikoa his match against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. You can check out some highlights below:

On Roman Reigns’ WWE return: “Man I loved it, but I thought it was a little premature, man. I thought Roman could have used a couple more weeks off, you know. [laughs].”

“But no, I didn’t expect it. It was totally unexpected for me. I did not see that coming. It was a pleasant surprise though, seeing Roman back in the fold. Now Roman’s playing a different role where the fans cheering for him, that’s a little bit different. So I want to see how it plays out. But I was excited.”

On Bron Breakker’s Intercontinental Title win: “Well you know, you know what I always say, as far as being the champion: it’s the hardest job you’re ever going to have. Being the champion is the hardest job you’re ever going to have. That’s why when I see guys like Bayley or Becky Lynch or Roman Reigns, in that position, you know what I always go back to? They got to be able to trust you. They got to be able to trust you, to do just about everything. Make the towns, do the promo work, the on-sales. But then also go in there and have bangers every time you go out there and work.

“And the thing is, you don’t always talk about Roman Reigns being the champion and I always talk about all the guys who work with Roman Reigns who walk away a better person, a better wrestler. And it shows, it shows. Bron Breakker is going to have to figure out how to create that same thing if he wants to have that legacy like I think he’s going to have. Psychology is everything, being able to go out there and perform and make everybody look better than anybody else can make them look. That’s what Braun Breakker is going to have to think about in this championship run.”

