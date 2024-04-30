Booker T Says Fans Need To Move On From Attitude Era Sooner Or Later

The current period of WWE is often compared to the Attitude Era, and Booker T weighed in on the notion recently. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with SHAK Wrestling for a new interview, and during the conversation he was asked if the current era is surpassing the fabled era of the late 1990s and early 2000s era. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On comparisons between now and the Attitude Era: “The Attitude Era is something that we’re always gonna talk about. It’s always gonna be something that was part of your life, my life, in some way, shape, or form. But I do understand what guys like Cody is talking about, as far as this era now. This is their era. Is it better than the Attitude Era? Well, to them, they should want to try to make it better than the Attitude Era.”

On needing to move past the Attitude Era: “The thing is, we can’t talk about the Attitude Era forever. We’re gonna have to move past this sooner or later. We’re gonna have to start talking about this next generation [laughs], the Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes of the world and their legacy and their ‘Attitude Era’ that they created. So I understand it, I get it. If I was in Cody Rhodes’ shoes, Drew McIntyre, any of these young guys, I would feel the exact same way.”