Booker T Reflects On The Game-Changing Moment In Liv Morgan’s Career

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the importance of the Rhea Ripley feud to Liv Morgan’s career and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Liv Morgan: “Ever since she took Rhea Ripley out and went on that run, I mean, she seemed like, ‘Man, it’s now or never. I’m just going to roll the dice. I’m just going to let it all hang out.’ And that’s what — she’s been doing some really, really good work. The stuff she’s done with Dom is really, really good work. And I second what Hunter was saying about Liv Morgan. I always thought Liv Morgan was okay, but I didn’t think she was that good… That’s where Liv Morgan has proven herself to be that girl. She’s gone out there and just rocked it time after time after time. Beautiful work.”

On Roxanne Perez: “I tell you man, she is so on point. I have to give Roxanne Perez the utmost amount of credit because she has been making me so proud. As far as the work she has been doing, she is exceeding all expectations. I really believe that. I don’t know if anybody saw this coming the way it has happened, but she has really taken her game to another level. And it’s so clear inside the ring, watching it. You know, me from a coach’s perspective, from a mentor’s perspective as well. And she’s got it. She’s got it. It’s unbelievable.”

