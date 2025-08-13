Booker T Thinks Karrion Kross Will Be A Highly Touted Free Agent

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the futures of Karrion Kross and Scarlett after their WWE contracts expired. You can check out some highlights below:

On WWE talent departures: “Karrion Kross and Scarlett seem to have been released from WWE. Their contracts ran out. Ashante Thee Adonis, another one whose contract ran out as well.”

On Adonis: “Ashante had been with the WWE for six long years. Six long years of getting that paper, baby. Every good thing comes to an end, but I say this could be the beginning for someone like Karrion Kross and Scarlett. This could be the beginning for someone like Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis.”

On their future: “That’s the way I say, look at this. Because the world of professional wrestling is very fruitful right now. You can get that paper just about anywhere in the world with this thing that’s going on right now. I think someone like Karrion Kross is going to be a highly touted free agent. Somebody is going to pick him up, I think so.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.