Booker T Makes His Predictions For the Royal Rumble Matches

Booker T has weighed in on his predictions for the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble match this weekend. The WWE Hall of Famer discussed Saturday’s PPV on yesterday’s episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, and highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his prediction for the men’s Rumble match: “Of course, in the men’s, it’s going to be Cody Rhodes. Cody Rhodes is going to win.”

On his prediction for the wommen’s Rumble match: And in the women’s division? “It’s going to be [Rhea Ripley]. It’s time for The Rip to get that push. It’s time for The Rip to come out of that shadow of the women, you know?”

On Ripley’s potential to lead the women’s division: “Being able to just sit back in the wings, watch and wait with The Judgement Day as of late, has given [Ripley] a little bit of time to get that hunger back to go out there and really take control of that women’s division. I really think she can. I really think Rhea Ripley is the future of the women’s division.”