Booker T Thinks Oba Femi Can Have A Hall of Fame-Worthy Career

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Oba Femi’s potential after winning the WWE NXT Title and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Oba Femi’s potential: “Oba, he’s done so much so soon in his career, he seems like one of those guys is going to have like one of those Hall of Fame careers. You know, anything seemed like he’s going to do it in about 10 years. I’m serious.”

On Trick Williams’ performance at NXT New Near Year’s Evil: “Trick Williams went out there and performed at the highest level. For me, even in his loss as well, Trick Williams looked better than he ever has in his loss. And that’s something that I could commend those two on and going out there and performing. Man, you got to go out there and lay it all on the line. And I tell you, what a frickin’ show New Year’s Evil was.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.