Booker T on Finn Balor Needing to Work to Become a Top Contender on the Main Roster Again

– During his Hall of Fame podcast this week, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke on Finn Balor returning to the main roster on SmackDown last week. Below are some highlights and a clip:

Booker T on why Finn Balor has to work to get back to a top contender level: “I’m going to tell you this, Finn Balor being back on the main roster, he’s gonna have to work, man. It’s almost like you’ve got your 1-10 contenders. Finn Balor right now I would say is No. 10. He’s going to have to work his way back up to that No. 1 spot through his performance — through his performance and that alone. I’m going to tell you right now, if Finn Balor is lucky enough to have a dance partner like Sami Zayn, that’s going to be definitely one for him to be able to go out there and create some magic in a match like that and let the world see exactly what Finn Balor is all about.”

On how you have to make the fans feel you in the ring: “I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a thousand times, if you wan’t making the fans feel you in the ring — Ricochet; top independent wrestler before WWE signed him. Now Ricochet, he’s ranked like No. 14 just because, just because you can fly doesn’t mean you can go out there and make those people feel what they want to feel. And then if you can fly, man, that’s just adding icing on the cake. Let me see that Shakespearian performance, and give me some high-flying at the same time. You got a guy like Finn Balor who can go out there and be not just a top Superstar on the roster, *the* top Superstar on the roster. And I say that because I don’t look at his size or anything like that when you perform at a certain way.”

