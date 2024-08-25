Booker T Praises Ethan Page For Stepping Up to Fill Holes In WWE NXT

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about WWE NXT Champion Ethan Page stepping up when the company needed him, John Cena and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Ethan Page’s WWE NXT run: “You know what, I gotta give Ego some props, man. Because he stepped into NXT and he’s done a hell of a job. He’s filled a lot of those holes a place like NXT needed. Just because the NXT roster got depleted. A lot of guys left. And we were wondering who was going to come in, make an impact, and really stir the pot up just a little bit. And Ego has been one of those guys. I’m backing Ego.”

On John Cena: “I always said John Cena wasn’t the most talented guy in the ring wrestling, but he can go in the ring and wrestle with anybody. And it was gonna be right. It was gonna be it — just because he wasn’t jumping through the ropes and jumping over the top rope like a lot of people want to see today, doesn’tt make it not right. John Cena did everything right from when he walked out of that curtain. How he knew how to connect with those fans, especially those kids. Man, he was a star every time he walked out.

“So for me, when I hear guys say that, I try to teach my young guys that same thing. You know, the only thing you can rely on truly is your talent. That’s the only thing that’s going to keep you getting booked. That’s the only thing that’s going to keep you from not getting fired. That’s the only thing, is your talent. And that’s the one thing that I don’t think John Cena, Randy Orton, or myself ever worried about when that time of the year came, just because we all knew we were talented.”

