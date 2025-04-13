wrestling / News
UFC Fighter Mitch Raposo Uses Cody Rhodes’ WWE Theme Song at UFC 314
April 12, 2025 | Posted by
A UFC fighter came out to a theme song very familiar to WWE fans when he made his entrance at UFC 314 earlier tonight. Mitch Raposo came out to Cody Rhodes theme ‘Kingdom’, which is performed by Downstrait. Both UFC and WWE are owned by TKO, and WWE stars have appeared at UFC events in recent months. Rhodes was not on hand, but Raposo did the ‘WHOA’ part of the song anyway.
Mitch Raposo coming out to @CodyRhodes theme!! He’s got adrenaline in his soul. pic.twitter.com/pTSz8sqffS
— chris (@cmercado_88) April 12, 2025
