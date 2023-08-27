Booker T On Rumors Of Edge Going To AEW, Thinks His Bump Card Is Up

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the future of Edge, who wrestled his last match on his current WWE deal that expires next month. He has made it known that he’s unsure what he will do in the future, but there has been speculation he may go to AEW. You can check out some highlights below:

On rumors of Edge going to AEW: “You know what man? Let me tell you something. I don’t know if it’s rumor, if it’s just something people are talking about. But if Edge was to go and pick up another big check from Tony Khan to do nothing? That would be a pretty good deal. You know what I mean? Because one thing, I think Edge had some unfinished business. Okay? Edge had unfinished business, he left totally untimely, not to his liking and everything like that. He wanted to finish this thing, so I get that. I think Edge wanted to come back and finish it in WWE. I think he’s done that.

“I don’t believe Edge is going to AEW. But if Tony Khan wanted to give Edge a big check to do nothing — because me personally, I think Edge, his bump card, I think that’s the reason why he’s having his last match. His bump card is like, ‘Man, I’m sick and tired of taking bumps.’ I mean, my body’s — come on. I know how it feels to be in that zone Taking bumps forever. And Edge is a guy getting up in age, and I’m sure he wants to enjoy the fruits of the labor. But if it’s a check like a couple of million, being an ambassador to do nothing? Hey, you never know.”

On a heel World Title reign for Edge: “You know what? I’m not for that, but I’m not against it either. You know, it’s one of those types of deals. Edge is one of those guys who has done everything I think that he wants to do in this business. I think he’s scratched every itch. But if it was to happen, I wouldn’t be mad at it.”

