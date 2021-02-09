Booker T Shares Memories of the Late Butch Reed

– On his latest Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed the passing of former WCW and WWE Superstar Hacksaw Butch Reed last week. Booker T shared a memory of a time when he and his brother, WWE Hall of Famer Stevie Ray, got to team with Reed in the Global Wrestling Federation.

Booker T also revealed that Butch Reed was a real-life cowboy who worked with animals and livestock, noting a story of how Reed had his leg in a full cast at a convention after his horse fell on him. You can view that clip below.