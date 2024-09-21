Booker T Thinks Bayley Would Benefit From Moving To Raw

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about how he thinks Bayley would benefit from moving to Raw and WWE looking to cut back on house shows in 2025. You can check out some highlights below:

On which SmackDown star would benefit from moving to Raw: “Bayley. Just because — you know, Tiffany [Stratton] and Nia [Jax], they got their thing going right now, Bayley moving over. I think she could be highlighted in a different way. She’s not doing the faction thing anymore. Just having that solo run on that main A-show I think will benefit her. That’s just me. I could be wrong.”

On whether cutting back on live events is good or bad: “Man, I just think they are making so much revenue in so many other places. I think they can actually pull back from that. I think that model was great for what it was, coming up. But I think that, I really think that model has to change. Just because we see the pressure that the guys are under. We see the after effect of guys being on the road for for that much time. We see what that does to the family life, you know, the wife and the kids. We’ve experienced it, so it’s not like something that we don’t understand. And to be able to pull back, just because we do get all of these major TV deals and so much revenue is coming in. To be able to take a step back from that — not eliminate it of course, totally, but to be able to take a step back to where guys could actually have a little bit of a home life. I think that’s great for the talent. I really do.”

