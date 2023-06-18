Booker T Praises Tiffany Stratton’s Moonsault, Talks WWE Piping In Crowd Noise

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about WWE piping in crowd noise despite no longer holding ThunderDome shows, NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton’s moonsault, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Tiffany Stratton’s moonsault: “The match was good. They went out and actually rocked it. A lot of ebbs and flows, ups and downs. Spots I didn’t see coming, which was cool. At the end of the day, people are going to remember was that flawless moonsault. You know, I don’t think I’ve seen anybody do the moonsault as good as Tiffany does. I’ve seen a lot of guys do a really, really good [moonsault], but I’m just talking about the balance of the way she does it is — it was almost like a perfect team as far as the toes being perfectly together, the landing being spot on and everything, landing and hitting it one time. She is unbelievably talented, and I’m just hoping that winning the championship is going to make her a little bit smarter more than anything. Because one thing about the business: getting the title is one thing, but understanding what that role means is so much more than having that championship around your waist, you know? So hopefully this title will make her a whole lot better.”

On WWE piping in crowd noise: “It’s not something I really think about or look at, or anything like that. Just like when we had the pandemic and they piped in the crowd noise, it made the show a little bit better. I think for me, I am not really paying too much attention to something like that. The thing is, the people that’s writing about it probably wouldn’t have paid a whole lot of attention to it if someone wouldn’t have written about it and said that it actually happened. It’s like having the hot girls in the front row. Who cares, check out the hot girls in the front row.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.