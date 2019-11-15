Booker T Weighs in on ACH Quitting WWE, Accusing WWE of Being Racist

– On the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T weighed in on ACH quitting WWE and calling it a racist company. The former Jordan Myles, as reported yesterday, posted a now-deleted video in which he said he quit the company and called it racist. He has since deleted his Twitter account.

Booker T’s comments, and the video clip, are below:

On ACH quitting WWE: “I don’t know. I don’t know if you know, Jordan Myles has quit the company but on social media he says he’s quit the company. And my thing is, man, I’m not gonna sit here and judge or anything like that. I’m not gonna sit here and say, ‘A guy should’ve done this,’ or ‘A guy should’ve done that.’ I’m gonna lay out on that because I don’t need any backlash before someone says, ‘Oh well, Booker said this or Booker said that.'”

On ACH calling WWE a racist company: “But I’m just gonna say this, man. The situation to where, it all started with the T-shirt. And now it’s gotten to this, and I don’t know where it’s going to go from here. But I do know some of the stuff he’s saying as far as the company goes. I cannot — I’ve been on this earth for 54 years. If you think one person is something, call it that. If you think that person is something, call it that. But I cannot judge a group and say ‘everybody is that.’ And when you make a blanket statement like that, you do no justice for yourself or the culture.”

On comparing his own experiences with ACH: “Because — and like I said, I say this because I have a lot of years and a lot of experience. And I know I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for a white guy by the name of Bruce Gasarch, who made this all happen as far as changing my life. That’s another story. And I easily could have judged everyone the same way after going to prison, being a kid who had never been in trouble before, first time in the back of a police car, getting locked up and saying, ‘The system did me wrong. I hate everybody of that color.’ You know what I mean? And if I would have done that, I would have done myself an injustice more than anything. And I think that’s the situation I want to make clear here. That the way he’s going about this, he’s doing himself an injustice. And that’s my take on that.”

