Booker T Weighs In On When TNA Wrestling Lost All ts Momentum 

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about his TNA run, why he thinks TNA lost all of its momentum when Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan joined the company in 2010. You can check out some highlights below:

On his TNA run: “I didn’t get a chance to work [with] a lot of guys when I was there. The Main Event Mafia, we didn’t get a chance to do a whole lot with a lot of guys when we were there. We did a lot of vignettes, we did a lot of backstage, you know, ‘Ha ha.’ We really didn’t have a chance — like I say, we missed out on so many opportunities in in TNA at that time. I thought they — like, I remember going to England. We did two shows, and they were sold out, back-to-back shows. The arena held probably, I don’t know, 5,000 people or so. But it was crazy, it was it was rabid-like fans. And I was like, ‘Wow, man, these guys really could have something here. But it never really seemed to take off. No one ever really took the reins and said, ‘Man, we really need to start structuring.’ No one really ever did that in that company. And I just — you know, seemed like everything started imploding from that point.”

On when TNA lost all momentum: “Once I left, I knew Bischoff and Hogan and those guys came in, and then it really started going in a certain direction. Because I just don’t think it was what people wanted. People love that six-sided ring. They loved the identity of TNA and what they were trying to build. And when they lost it, they lost everything. That was just my opinion.”

