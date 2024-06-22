Booker T Won’t Work With Dark Side of the Ring Producers Again After Who Killed WCW?

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about why he won’t be associated with the producers of Dark Side of the Ring again after being interviewed for Who Killed WCW because his words were taken out of context and more. You can check out some highlights below:

Booker T on not wanting to work with Vice TV again after Who Killed WCW?: “The only reason I did this one was that it had something to do with The Rock and Brian Gewrtiz, who had something to do with it as well. So I trusted them to put my words in context. It was taken out of context. That’s the only reason I had never done anything with Dark Side of the Ring. And just going on the record, I’ll never do anything with the Dark Side of the Ring ever again, going forward.”

On the demise of WCW: “It was a multitude of things that had to do with the demise of WCW. And like I say, a lot of people have a lot to do with it. I know I didn’t have anything to do with it. I can attest to that. I had nothing to do with the demise of WCW.”

On Vince Russo: “I appreciate what Vince Russo did for me. Because if it wasn’t for Vince Russo being the guy in the room and willing to go out on a limb for me, I probably wouldn’t be here talking to you and having this conversation. I appreciate Vince Russo for doing that, but I’m not going to come out here and say, ‘Vince Russo was the best writer in the world. He did everything great.’ This Russo had flaws just like everybody else. You know what I mean? He had some good ideas, he had some really bad ideas. But that’s just the nature of the beast. That’s the name of the game. You know, how many times have you heard me really bash Vince Russo about anything? I always say, ‘Man, he has some good ideas. He has bad ideas.’ His best idea was put in the title on me. I appreciate that. But I’m not gonna say anything other than the way it was or the way it is.”

