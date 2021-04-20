Booker T Discusses WWE Releasing Billie Kay & Peyton Royce

On a recent edition of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed WWE releasing Billie Kay and Peyton Royce and WWE seemingly trying to push Royce as a singles star after breaking up their tag team.

When asked about their releases, Booker mentioned that it was clear that WWE wanted to push Royce as a singles star, but he felt Kay stood out more after the IIconics breakup.

“I thought for a minute there they looked like they were getting ready to do something with Peyton Royce from a singles perspective, but I don’t know,” he said. “When they broke the tag team up, Peyton Royce didn’t look so special. Billie Kay stood out more than Peyton Royce. But it seems like as soon as the team broke up, [Peyton] had a few singles matches but she just did not look like a superstar.

Booker went on to say that he thought Kay and Royce as a duo “were definitely a money act” in WWE.

As previously reported, Kay, Royce, and the others that were released by WWE reportedly have 90-day no-compete clauses, though talent could ask for those to be waived.